UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
CAIRO Jan 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation jumped for a second month in December to 23.3 percent from 19.4 percent in November, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Tuesday.
Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov.3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.