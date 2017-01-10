CAIRO Jan 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation jumped for a second month in December to 23.3 percent from 19.4 percent in November, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov.3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Himani Sarkar)