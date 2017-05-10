BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
CAIRO May 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose in April to 31.5 percent from 30.9 percent in March, the official CAPMAS statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Egypt abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3 in a dramatic move that has since seen the currency depreciate roughly by half. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* WageWorks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering