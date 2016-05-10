(Adds core inflation)
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO May 10 Egypt's urban consumer inflation
jumped in April after easing since the end of last year, the
statistics agency said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the
government to raise subsidies with Ramadan approaching in June.
Food demand normally spikes during the Muslim holy month
because of heavy consumption following the dawn to dusk fasting
period. Ramadan this year begins on June 6.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is under increasing pressure
to revive the economy and keep prices under control to avoid any
backlash from the public whose mantras in the 2011 revolution
included "bread, freedom and social justice".
Army trucks have distributed cheap food and Sisi has
promised to protect the poorest in a society where tens of
millions rely on subsidies.
Urban consumer inflation rose to 10.3 percent in April from
9 percent in March, data from the CAPMAS statistics agency
showed, the first time since November that inflation has risen.
Core inflation, which excludes items such as fruit and
vegetables as their prices fluctuate widely, also jumped in
April to 9.51 percent from 8.41 percent in March, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
The government said in November that it would control prices
of 10 essential commodities to help restrain inflation with the
country short of foreign hard currency, and price movements
subsequently eased.
But inflationary pressure resurged when the central bank
devalued the pound in March by about 13 percent in order to
close the gap between official and black-market rates for the
U.S. dollar.
The bank later hiked interest rates by 150 basis points at
its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on March 17 to curb
expected inflationary pressures.
"There is some impact from the devaluation in March with
continued pressure on prices, as well as unfavorable base
effects which led to the rise in inflation," EFG Hermes
economist, Mohamed Abu Basha, said.
"Businesses generally are likely to gradually increase their
prices to maintain their margins after the devaluation," he
said. Abu Basha expects inflation to stabilise about 10 percent
next month.
Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a 2011
uprising drove away tourists and foreign investors who are major
sources of hard currency, eroding its foreign reserves.
Reserves diminished by more than half to $17 billion in
April and the central bank has been rationing its dollars,
focusing on imports of essential goods. A black market for
dollars has seen the pound weaken to about 11 a dollar, far from
the central bank's official rate of 8.78.
Abu Basha said the weakness of the pound on the black market
was another factor in the surge in inflation. The dollar sold at
a range of 10.85-10.95 pounds on the black market on Tuesday,
two traders said without giving trade volumes.
At its last MPC meeting on April 28, the central bank kept
benchmark interest rates unchanged, balancing inflationary
pressures with the need to stimulate the economy. Its next
meeting is on June 16.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)