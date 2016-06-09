(Adds detail)
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, June 9 Egypt's urban consumer inflation
jumped for a second month in May, the statistics agency said on
Thursday, adding pressure on the central bank to hike interest
rates at its monetary policy meeting on June 16.
Annual urban consumer price inflation jumped to 12.3 percent
in May from 10.3 percent in April, the official statistics
agency CAPMAS said on Thursday.
Food prices normally spike during the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan because of heavy consumption following the dawn to dusk
fasting period. Ramadan started on June 6.
Egypt's core inflation, which excludes items such as fruit
and vegetables as their prices fluctuate widely, also jumped to
12.23 percent year on year in May, up from 9.51 percent in
April, the central bank said on Thursday.
Egypt has been struggling since a 2011 uprising drove away
tourists and foreign investors, putting pressure on foreign
reserves which halved to $17.5 billion in May.
The central bank devalued the pound in March by around 13
percent, and then hiked interest rates a few days later by 150
basis points at its MPC meeting on March 17 to curb inflationary
pressures. It is due to meet again on June 16.
"Food prices had increased significantly in May, in the lead
up to Ramadan when consumption increases," said Reham El Desoki,
economist at Arqaam Securities.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is under increasing pressure
to revive the economy and keep prices under control to avoid any
backlash from the public whose rallying cries in the 2011
revolution included "bread, freedom and social justice".
The government said late last year it would control the
prices of 10 essential commodities to help restrain inflation
with the country short of foreign hard currency. Price movement
subsequently eased but surged back again after the pound was
devalued in March.
Army trucks have distributed cheap food and Sisi has
promised to protect the poorest in a society where tens of
millions rely on subsidies.
Some analysts expect the central bank to hike rates on
Thursday to control growing inflationary pressures.
"We expect annual headline inflation will remain high in the
coming months, possibly registering 14-15 percent in the
remainder of the year," El Desoki said, forecasting an interest
rate hike of 50 basis points on Thursday.
At its last MPC meeting on April 28, the central bank kept
benchmark interest rates unchanged, balancing inflationary
pressures with the need to stimulate the economy.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Richard Balmforth)