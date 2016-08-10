(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Aug 10 Egypt's annual urban consumer
price inflation was unchanged at 14 percent in July and core
inflation edged down as the effects of this year's currency
devaluation continued to feed through.
Egypt's urban consumer price inflation had been rising since
April, when it entered double-digit territory propelled by a
near 14-percent devaluation of the Egyptian pound and the run-up
to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, when food prices rise.
Ramadan ended in early July, but data published by Egypt's
statistics authority showed that food inflation continued to
rise, offset by easing inflation in housing and utilities.
Annual core inflation, which strips out items such as fruit
and vegetables whose prices are volatile, eased slightly to
12.31 percent in July from 12.37 percent in June though it
remains at a seven-year high.
The central bank attributed the headline consumer price
inflation figure to "a favourable base effect from the previous
year" when Ramadan fell in July and prices were elevated.
Egypt has struggled to restore economic growth since a 2011
uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. The ensuing
turmoil scared off tourists and foreign investors, key sources
of hard currency.
Foreign reserves have more than halved since before the 2011
uprising to about $15 billion in July, enough for less than
three months of imports.
The central bank devalued the pound to 8.78 per dollar in
March and has hiked interest rates to hold back prices. But the
pound continues to face pressure on the black market due to the
dollar shortage. Economists say another devaluation is likely.
Egypt announced in late July that it was entering the final
stages of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for
a $12 billion loan programme over three years.
While easing the pressure on public finances, an IMF deal
would increase pressure on Egypt to push ahead with reforms that
include introducing Value Added Tax and slashing subsidies. Both
moves are likely to push up prices, economists say.
Economists are broadly in agreement that Egypt's Monetary
Policy Committee is likely to raise interest rates further.
"The central bank doesn't have an inflation target but
policymakers have previously suggested that they are more
comfortable with inflation in single digits," London-based
Capital Economics said in a research note.
"We remain of the view that the MPC will hike interest rates
further this year."
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been at pains to protect
the poorest from the effects of double-digit inflation, with the
army offering cut-price food to the public.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)