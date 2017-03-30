MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt expects inflation to start easing by the end of the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.
"We expect the inflation rate to ease starting in November or December," he told a conference in Cairo. Inflation hit a 30-year high in February, including an over 40 percent increase year-on-year to prices of food and beverages. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.