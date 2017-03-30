CAIRO, March 30 Egypt expects inflation to start easing by the end of the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.

"We expect the inflation rate to ease starting in November or December," he told a conference in Cairo. Inflation hit a 30-year high in February, including an over 40 percent increase year-on-year to prices of food and beverages. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Lin Noueihed)