Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 Egypt signed deals worth $36 billion at an international investment conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb said on Sunday, in a boost to the government's efforts to revive the economy.
The announcement came at the end of a three-day conference in the Red Sea resort, which Egypt hoped would project an image of stability and restore investor confidence in an economy battered by four years of turmoil. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order