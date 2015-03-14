* Sawiris praises ministers but says staffs should change
* Major companies announce major investments at summit
By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, March 14 One of Egypt's top
businessmen said on Saturday the country needs to fire
inefficient civil servants in order to attract investment and
strengthen the economy.
Speaking at an international investment conference in the
Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, billionaire Naguib Sawiris,
chairman of Orascom TMT Holding, said firm action was needed.
"Unfortunately, the structures under the ministers are not
working as fast and efficient as our current ministers," Sawiris
told the economic summit.
"We're lucky we have these good performing ministers right
now but some of them are stuck with old management from the past
when we should have fired all the people under them and brought
in new ones."
Bureaucracy and a bloated civil service have kept foreign
investors away from Egypt, the most populous Arab country.
On Thursday, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratified an
amended investment law designed to give foreign investors
fearful of red tape a one-stop shop.
"We have a silent revolution where economic reform is
concerned ... we have only had seven months. We have to be more
realistic. This economy started to turn around in only seven
months," said Investment Minister Ashraf Salman.
But Salman agreed the number of public employees needed to
be slashed to one million from seven million currently.
"Changing the mindset of all the bureaucracy of Egypt is the
challenge," said Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan.
Despite those concerns, major companies announced
investments during the conference, which Egypt hopes will
project an image of stability and improve investor confidence
hit by upheaval after the fall of veteran ruler Hosni Mubarak.
Italian oil major Eni signed heads of agreement
with the Egypt worth $5 billion over 4-5 years.
PepsiCo will invest $500 million in Egypt this year
to expand production, its business unit manager for North East
Africa Ahmed El Sheikh told Reuters.
Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year
to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai
and frequent militant attacks across the country.
Gulf Arab allies pledged a further $12 billion of
investments and deposits at Egypt's central bank in a big boost
to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he tries to reform the
economy after years of political upheaval.
General Electric said on Friday it would invest $200
million in Egypt.
