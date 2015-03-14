(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)
* Sawiris praises ministers but says staff should change
* Top companies announce major investments at summit
By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, March 14 One of Egypt's leading
businessmen said on Saturday the country needs to fire
inefficient civil servants to attract investment and strengthen
the economy.
Speaking at an international investment conference in the
Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, billionaire Naguib Sawiris,
chairman of Orascom TMT Holding, said firm action was needed.
"We're lucky we have these good performing ministers right
now, but some of them are stuck with old management from the
past, when we should have fired all the people under them and
brought in new ones," Sawiris told the economic summit.
Foreign investors have criticised bureaucracy and a bloated
civil service of about seven million in Egypt, the most populous
Arab country.
On Thursday, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratified an
amended investment law designed to give foreign investors
fearful of red tape a one-stop shop.
"We have a silent revolution where economic reform is
concerned ... we have only had seven months," said Investment
Minister Ashraf Salman.
Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan also called for reforms.
"Changing the mindset of all the bureaucracy in Egypt is the
challenge," she said.
Despite the concerns, major companies announced investments
during the conference, which Egypt hopes will project an image
of stability and improve investor confidence hit by the upheaval
after the fall of autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
British energy company BG will invest $4 billion in
Egypt over two years, its chief operating officer said.
Italian oil major Eni signed an agreement with
Egypt worth $5 billion over four to five years.
The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas will invest
$350 million over 30 months in new development wells, workovers
of existing wells, new pipelines and debottling a plant, its
chief executive said.
UAE's Masdar and Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power agreed to
explore developing up to four gigawatts of wind, solar and
natural gas power generation projects in Egypt.
PepsiCo will invest $500 million in Egypt this year
to expand production, its business unit manager for North East
Africa Ahmed El Sheikh told Reuters.
Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year
to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai
and frequent militant attacks across the country of 90 million.
Egyptian authorities have mounted a full-scale advertising
offensive, with the conference logo "Egypt the Future" found
everywhere from billboards to chocolate bars on flights to Sharm
el-Sheikh.
In Cairo, the headquarters of Mubarak's National Democratic
Party, burned and gutted during the 2011 uprising, is draped
with a banner reading "investment is the key to Egypt's
prosperity".
Gulf Arab allies pledged a further $12 billion of
investments and deposits at Egypt's central bank in a big boost
to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he tries to reform the
economy after years of political upheaval.
(Editing by Larry King and Elaine Hardcastle)