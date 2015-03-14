(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)

* Sawiris praises ministers but says staff should change

* Top companies announce major investments at summit

By Stephen Kalin and Michael Georgy

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, March 14 One of Egypt's leading businessmen said on Saturday the country needs to fire inefficient civil servants to attract investment and strengthen the economy.

Speaking at an international investment conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, billionaire Naguib Sawiris, chairman of Orascom TMT Holding, said firm action was needed.

"We're lucky we have these good performing ministers right now, but some of them are stuck with old management from the past, when we should have fired all the people under them and brought in new ones," Sawiris told the economic summit.

Foreign investors have criticised bureaucracy and a bloated civil service of about seven million in Egypt, the most populous Arab country.

On Thursday, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratified an amended investment law designed to give foreign investors fearful of red tape a one-stop shop.

"We have a silent revolution where economic reform is concerned ... we have only had seven months," said Investment Minister Ashraf Salman.

Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan also called for reforms.

"Changing the mindset of all the bureaucracy in Egypt is the challenge," she said.

Despite the concerns, major companies announced investments during the conference, which Egypt hopes will project an image of stability and improve investor confidence hit by the upheaval after the fall of autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

British energy company BG will invest $4 billion in Egypt over two years, its chief operating officer said.

Italian oil major Eni signed an agreement with Egypt worth $5 billion over four to five years.

The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas will invest $350 million over 30 months in new development wells, workovers of existing wells, new pipelines and debottling a plant, its chief executive said.

UAE's Masdar and Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power agreed to explore developing up to four gigawatts of wind, solar and natural gas power generation projects in Egypt.

PepsiCo will invest $500 million in Egypt this year to expand production, its business unit manager for North East Africa Ahmed El Sheikh told Reuters.

Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai and frequent militant attacks across the country of 90 million.

Egyptian authorities have mounted a full-scale advertising offensive, with the conference logo "Egypt the Future" found everywhere from billboards to chocolate bars on flights to Sharm el-Sheikh.

In Cairo, the headquarters of Mubarak's National Democratic Party, burned and gutted during the 2011 uprising, is draped with a banner reading "investment is the key to Egypt's prosperity".

Gulf Arab allies pledged a further $12 billion of investments and deposits at Egypt's central bank in a big boost to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as he tries to reform the economy after years of political upheaval.

