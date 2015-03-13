CAIRO, March 13 Oman pledged to give Egypt $500 million in grants and investment over the next five years, the president of the country's state council said at an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday.

Half of the amount would be in the form of a "grant to support liquidity" and the other $250 million would go towards investment in projects in Egypt, Yahya bin Mahfouz said. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Hugh Lawson)