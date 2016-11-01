UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt's Supreme Investment Council, which is headed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, agreed on Tuesday to extend a freeze on a capital gains tax to three years, Sisi's office said in a statement.
The council approved in total 17 measures aimed at boosting investment that included tax exemptions for farmers who produce strategic crops that Egypt imports or exports as well as a five-year tax exemption for manufacturers who will make strategic goods or commodities that are imported or exported. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources