SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 13 Qalaa Holdings,
one of Egypt's largest investment companies, said on Friday its
investment strategy would focus on opportunities presented by
reforms in the energy sector.
Speaking at an investment conference in the Red Sea resort
of Sharm El-Sheikh, Qalaa chairman Ahmed Heikal said he was
highly encouraged by the government's decision last year to cut
fuel subsidies that had drained state coffers.
"If you remove the source of the original problem, which is
subsidies, and provide some stimulus, it can unwind very fast
and it can eat at the inefficiencies that exist," he told
Reuters in an interview.
"That is the reason why we are investing, because as you
remove the source of the original problem, it will unleash
investment opportunities that people did not see coming."
Heikal said subsidies had for decades inflated energy
consumption and generated illiquidity which hit production.
Their removal would require new investments in areas such as
natural gas distribution, merchant power plants and proper
insulation, he said.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won praise from foreign
investors by reducing fuel subsidies and raising taxes last
year. The government expects to sign up to $20 billion in
agreements at the investment conference in sectors such as
energy, agriculture and real estate.
"Fixing traps... will unleash investment opportunities that
people didn't see coming," said Heikal, saying his company had
forecast opportunities in natural gas, power plants and
refineries.
He said Qalaa was pouring $130 million into expanding
natural gas grids and would spend $400 million on other projects
in energy.
Heikal said the government needed to take several steps to
keep investors happy in the most populous Arab country, where
political upheaval triggered by the 2011 popular uprising has
battered the economy.
The measures include ensuring that investors have access to
information and an encouraging regulatory framework.
Heikal praised Sisi's recent decision to fire Interior
Minister Mohamed Ibrahim, who led the fight against Islamist
militants who have killed hundreds of soldiers and police since
autocrat Hosni Mubarak was toppled in the 2011 revolt.
Human rights groups have accused the police of widespread
abuses and returning Egypt to an authoritarian state.
"While fighting terrorist actions, we need to be cognizant
that we can not infringe on human rights," said Heikal.
Qalaa has some $9.5 billion in assets under management,
including stakes in dozens of firms mainly in Egypt and Africa.
