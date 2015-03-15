SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 15 Egypt needs
$200-$300 billion to develop, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
said at an international investment conference on Sunday,
pressing his campaign to lift the Arab world's most populous
country from years of economic turmoil.
Egypt, with a population of about 90 million, has been hit
hard by economic and political upheaval since an uprising that
toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak four years ago. Investment
shrivelled, tourism dwindled as did foreign currency reserves.
With the high-profile, glitzy 3-day summit in the Red Sea
resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt aimed to project an image
of stability and attractiveness to investors whom it hopes to
secure billions of dollars from.
The country announced deals worth several billions of
dollars in energy and real estate projects at the summit, which
brought together major regional and international firms.
The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have also
pledged billions in investments and central bank deposits.
"Egypt needs at least $200-$300 to (develop) .. I know Egypt
and its problems ... Egypt needs at least $200-$300 billion so
that there is real hope for the 90 million," Sisi said in his
closing remarks at the conference.
Cairo wants to double foreign investment in this fiscal year
to $8 billion, despite an Islamist insurgency in northern Sinai
and frequent militant attacks across the country.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)