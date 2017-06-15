BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO buys four Boeing planes for $1.36 bln
June 22 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company
CAIRO, June 15 Government-owned financial institution NI Capital said it expects to offer shares of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) before the end of 2017, NI Capital Chief Executive Officer told Reuters on Thursday.
NI Capital, which is privately managed, expects to raise between $100-150 million from the ENPPI offering, and will also offer shares in companies from the petroleum, services, chemicals, shipping, maritime and real estate sectors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Giles Elgood)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25