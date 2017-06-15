CAIRO, June 15 Government-owned financial institution NI Capital said it expects to offer shares of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) before the end of 2017, NI Capital Chief Executive Officer told Reuters on Thursday.

NI Capital, which is privately managed, expects to raise between $100-150 million from the ENPPI offering, and will also offer shares in companies from the petroleum, services, chemicals, shipping, maritime and real estate sectors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Giles Elgood)