BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt will sell stakes of between 20 and 30 percent in state companies that it decides to float on the stock exchange, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.
Egypt, which is in talks to secure a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan, has said it was planning to list some state-owned petroleum companies and banks as it seeks to cut an inefficient public sector and raise funds. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.