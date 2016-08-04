CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt will sell stakes of between 20 and 30 percent in state companies that it decides to float on the stock exchange, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.

Egypt, which is in talks to secure a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan, has said it was planning to list some state-owned petroleum companies and banks as it seeks to cut an inefficient public sector and raise funds. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)