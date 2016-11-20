CAIRO Nov 20 Egypt will issue a $1.6 billion one-year Treasury bill, the central bank said on Sunday.

It said the settlement date for the U.S. dollar-denominated rollover bill issuance would be Nov. 22. It set Nov. 21 at 1100 (0900 GMT) as the auction deadline. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)