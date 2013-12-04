CAIRO Dec 4 The Egyptian government is
preparing a law to reinforce the legal standing of past
contracts with the state, Mohamed Abazeid, an adviser to Egypt's
investment minister, told a gathering designed to lure
investment from Gulf Arab states and businessmen on Wednesday.
The business environment in Egypt has been clouded by court
cases that have challenged past contracts concluded by the
state. These have included rulings ordering the reprivatisation
of public sector businesses sold off in the era of ousted
President Hosni Mubarak.
(Reporting Ahmed Elhamy; Editing by Jon Boyle)