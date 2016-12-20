DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 22
CAIRO Dec 20 The World Bank's board of executive directors approved a second $1 billion disbursement of a $3 billion loan to Egypt on Tuesday, a statement from the World Bank Group said.
"We are pleased to continue supporting the country's ambitious program of reforms with a strong focus on job creation and boosting the competitiveness of Egyptian businesses," said Asad Alam, World Bank country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.