* Cabinet has not yet released detailed economic statement
* Comments by individual ministers focus on shortages
* Supply minister pledges to consult public on reforms
* Finance minister says to avoid deflationary policies
* Interim government may talk with IMF, not sign deal
By Andrew Torchia and Patrick Werr
CAIRO, July 18 Economic ministers in Egypt's new
military-backed government are pledging to ease shortages and
make it easier for factories to operate, while signalling that
any major reforms to repair the state's crumbling finances will
be undertaken cautiously.
The cabinet, formed this week, has not yet issued a detailed
statement on its plans for the economy, but public comments by
ministers suggest they will focus first on reducing public
discontent and removing barriers to industrial production.
Major structural reforms of economic policy, such as changes
to Egypt's wasteful and expensive system of fuel and food
subsidies, will be discussed, but early action is unlikely.
"My first priority is to make sure that supplies of basic
commodities like wheat are within the safe limits," Thursday's
state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper quoted Mohamed Abu Shadi, a
police general who was appointed supply minister, as saying.
Foreign exchange shortages under the government of president
Mohamed Mursi, ousted this month by the army, reduced Egypt's
wheat imports and its stocks of the grain have fallen.
Shadi said he aimed for a public discussion about Egypt's
bread subsidies, a debate that would include producers,
distributors and consumers. But he did not specify when the
talks would end and when decisions on any reforms might be made.
State news agency MENA quoted him as saying no action
affecting citizens would be taken before a public opinion poll
had been conducted to find out their needs and demands.
INTERIM
The caution with which Egypt's interim cabinet is
approaching economic policy stems from the political pressures
it will face in a tense transition back to civilian rule.
After a year of Mursi's administration, Egypt's fiscal
position is desperate; in recent months government revenue has
covered barely half of all expenditure, leaving borrowing and
aid to make up the rest.
But a major task of the interim government is to steer Egypt
to parliamentary elections expected in about six months. The
transition could be delayed by any radical reforms of the budget
system that hurt living standards and brought protesters back
onto the streets.
Also, this month's pledges of $12 billion of economic aid
from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are
likely to ease immediate pressure on the budget, allowing the
government to continue spending in coming months.
So rather than pushing bold policy changes in the near term,
the new cabinet looks likely to focus on trying to resolve some
of the logjams, logistical breakdowns and inefficiencies that
damaged the economy under Mursi, such as the fuel shortages that
caused public outrage.
Sherif Ismail, the new oil minister, told Al-Ahram this week
that he would focus on meeting domestic demand for petroleum
products by increasing natural gas production and resuming
imports of diesel and low-quality mazut fuel.
Interim trade and industry minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour
said his priority would be resuming halted industrial projects,
providing power to industry, and bolstering security in
industrial areas.
In an apparent effort to secure working class support for
the government, manpower minister Kamal Abu-Eita, a former union
leader, has said he plans to strengthen legal protection for
unions and improve minimum wage policy. He did not give details.
STALLED IMF TALKS
The cabinet as a whole has not yet said clearly whether it
will resume talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8
billion loan, which would come attached to economic reform
commitments that the government might find politically risky.
Planning minister Ashraf al-Arabi said this week that now
was not the right time to restart negotiations with the IMF
because the aid from the Gulf would carry Egypt through the
transitional period.
The new finance minister, Ahmed Galal, said in a statement
late on Wednesday that an IMF loan was "part of the solution",
but he did not specify whether the interim government would aim
to sign an IMF deal during its tenure, or leave that to a
post-election administration.
It is possible that the interim government, which is packed
with economic technocrats, will hold talks with the IMF and make
minor reforms, laying the groundwork for bigger changes.
Final decisions and implementation of them, as well as the
signing of any IMF deal, could be left to the next government,
which will be able to claim a democratic mandate.
"We need time to read and study the issues and files on the
ground, to come up with sound and well thought-out decisions
that will pave the way and build the future for governments to
come," Galal said in his statement.
He said it was important to manage public spending and bring
the budget deficit under control. But he also said Egypt needed
to avoid deflationary policies as they could hurt the labour
market - a hint that quick, sharp public spending cuts would not
be made.
An army official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he
was not authorised to talk publicly about economic issues, said
the army understood the importance of fixing the economy and
would give the cabinet a lot of leeway to do so.
"We are leaving it to the interim government to decide on
polices, and they will get our backing on whatever they agree to
do, including if they want to move forward with the IMF deal."