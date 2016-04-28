CAIRO, April 28 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in its first decision since it raised rates by 150 basis points last month.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the overnight deposit rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight lending rate at 11.75 percent, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)