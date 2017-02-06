CAIRO Feb 6 Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose 15.4 percent to $1.6 billion in December 2016 from $1.4 billion in December 2015, the central bank said on Monday.

The December figure brought total remittances in the fourth quarter of the 2016 calendar year to $4.6 billion, an 11.8 percent increase from the $4.1 billion transferred back during the same period in 2015, the bank said in a statement.

The central bank floated the Egyptian pound on Nov. 3. Around 72 percent, $3.3 billion, of fourth quarter remittances came after the float, the bank added. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)