CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rose by 11.1 percent in May compared with the same month the year before, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Remittances reached about $1.7 billion this May compared to about $1.5 billion in May 2016, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Louise Ireland)