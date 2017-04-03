April 3 Egypt's foreign reserves have risen to $28.5 billion, the highest level since March 2011, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

It said Egypt had also attracted $17 billion of foreign currency inflows since the flotation of the Egyptian pound in November. The Central Bank allocated $23 billion to finance foreign trade in the same time frame, the statement added.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Eric Knecht)