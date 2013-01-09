BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
(Corrects to show band applies to interbank trades, not to auction bids)
CAIRO Jan 9 The Egyptian pound fell at a central bank auction of dollars on Wednesday, the seventh such sale since it introduced a new regime to reduce pressure on its currency.
The bank said the cut-off price at the auction was 6.4797 pounds to the dollar - a 0.47 percent fall from Tuesday when the cut-off price was 6.4492 pounds. The central bank said it had sold $49.6 million at the auction, less than the $50 million it had offered.
On the interbank market, the central bank limits trades to a 0.5 percent band above or below the weighted average of bids at the most recent currency auction. The weighted average on Wednesday was 6.4798 pounds to the dollar. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Maria Golovnina, John Stonestreet)
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million