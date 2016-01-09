(Adds details, background, comment)
CAIRO Jan 9 Egypt's banking sector will inject
200 billion Egyptian pounds ($25 billion) to support small and
medium businesses, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on
Saturday, the latest bid to support Egypt's battered economy and
create jobs.
"I have assigned the central bank to make the most of the
banking sector to implement a comprehensive programme to support
small and medium businesses," Sisi said, adding that loans for
small and medium businesses over the next four years will not be
less than 20 percent of all loans issued.
Egypt's economy has been struggling to recover since a
popular uprising in 2011 drove foreign investors and tourists
away. The uprising was partly fueled by anger over the lack of
job prospects for young Egyptians.
Sisi had pledged to reduce joblessness to 10 percent over
the next five years. The unemployment level reached 12.8 percent
in December.
"The biggest hurdle for young entrepreneurs is the financing
and if that issue is resolved there will be more businesses and
more jobs created", one banker said, adding that with the new
program banks will bear the burden on their profit margins.
Egypt's economy grew about 4.2 percent last fiscal year and
the government forecasts growth of about 5 percent in 2015/16.
In November, Egypt's urban consumer inflation jumped to its
highest level since June, propelled by the rising cost of food.
Prices rose 11.1 percent in November, up from 9.7 percent in
October.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Mostafa Hashem; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)