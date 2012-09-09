UPDATE 1-Cenovus Energy posts surprise profit as costs fall, output rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit as production rose and costs fell.
CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt's new prime minister, appointed in the summer, said on Sunday his government was finalising a package of economic reforms to boost tax revenue and cut consumer subsidies and that he would present a draft to the president next week.
Hisham Kandil told Reuters in an interview the government planned to direct energy subsidies more effectively, issuing coupons or smart cards to the poor for butane cooking gas by mid-October and cutting subsidies on 95-octane gasoline in coming months.
"We want to increase our revenue. To do so we need to look at our taxation system so it covers more people, not necessarily that we tax more. But it would be better to tax more people," he said. "We'll try to get them into the formal economy, and we will do that very soon." (Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it produced a record 349 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, above its own guidance, helped by strong performance at mines in northern Brazil and the successful start of its new S11D mine.
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazil's federal police targeted a former senator and the son of another senator in search and seizure operations on Thursday, police said, as part of an investigation into possible bribes paid during the construction of the Belo Monte dam.