(Recasts with total subsidy bill, adds PM comments)
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has set a total subsidy bill
of 330 billion Egyptian pounds ($18.23 billion) in its budget
for the 2017-18 fiscal year beginning in July, Prime Minister
Sherif Ismail said on Monday.
The amount covers fuel subsidies, which will cost 145
billion pounds ($8 billion) and 80 billion pounds for
electricity, the government said in a statement.
The cost of fuel imports has soared since Egypt floated its
pound currency in November, prompting it to halve in value
against the dollar within weeks.
The government spent 78 billion pounds on fuel subsidies in
the first nine months of the 2016-17 fiscal year, up from 41
billion in the same period of the previous year.
Ismail told reporters the 330 billion pound figure also
included food subsidies but did not say how much exactly would
be spent on food.
In November, Egypt signed a $12 billion, three-year
International Monetary Fund loan deal tied to sweeping economic
reforms including subsidy cuts.
The IMF said last month it supported a plan for Egypt to
remove fuel subsidies entirely within three years but that the
timing of any price hike was up to the government.
The government has not yet set a timeline for the next round
of price increases.
($1 = 18.1000 Egyptian pounds)
