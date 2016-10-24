CAIRO Oct 25 Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rose to $447.6 million in August compared with $429 million in July, data from the Cabinet Information Center showed.

The canal is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency. Egypt has been struggling to revive its economy since a 2011 uprising scared away tourists and foreign investors, other main sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Chris Reese)