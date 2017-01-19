BRIEF-Microsoft appoints Kevin Scott as chief technology officer
* Scott joins Microsoft's senior leadership team, reporting directly to Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella
CAIRO Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The comments come a day after the International Monetary Fund released the details of its $12 billion, three-year agreement to support a wide-ranging programme to reform Egypt's ailing economy and restore financial stability.
The agreement revealed that Egypt had committed to imposing either a capital gains tax or a stamp duty on stock market transactions by the 2017/18 fiscal year.
Egypt had previously announced plans to impose a capital gains tax but delayed those plans following criticism.
"We are studying temporarily re-imposing a stamp duty on stock market transactions pending the return to a capital gains tax, which has been postponed since May 2015," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Larry King)
* Canada Transport Minister Garneau says government has long supported Keystone pipeline, Ottawa has not heard anything formal from Trump admin on Keystone as far as he is aware
* Co, OTG announced plans to expand dining, retail experience in United's terminals at George Bush intercontinental airport in Houston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)