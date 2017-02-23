(Corrects stamp duty to 0.2 percent, not 0.002)

CAIRO Feb 23 Egypt's Finance Ministry is recommending the implementation of a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions of 0.2 percent on sellers and buyers, a senior ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official said he expects the stamp duty to come into effect before May and generate a revenue that ranges between 1-1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($63-94.5 million) in 2017/18.

The government will send amendments of the income tax law, which includes the stamp duty, to parliament for final approval in March, he added.

($1 = 15.8700 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)