CAIRO, March 21 Egypt's cabinet approved on Tuesday the extension of a freeze on a capital gains tax for three years from May 17 this year, the state news agency MENA reported.

It also approved a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year of the tax's introduction, rising to 1.5 pounds in the second year and 1.75 in the third.

It will also impose a levy of 3 pounds per 1,000 for investors buying or selling more than a third of a company's stocks. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)