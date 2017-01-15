(Adds details, quotes, background)
CAIRO Jan 15 Foreign investment in Egyptian
treasury instruments could rise to $10-$11 billion in a year's
time as economic reforms buoy investor confidence, Finance
Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday.
Foreigners were significant investors in Egypt's government
bonds and bills and a major source of hard currency before the
2011 uprising that overthrew autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The central bank's decision in November to abandon a peg of
8.8 Egyptian pounds per dollar and freely float the currency,
which has since halved in value, has helped revive foreign
demand but it is still far from pre-2011 levels.
Bankers estimate the current level of foreign investment in
Egyptian treasury instruments does not exceed $1 billion.
Floating the pound and other reforms, including electricity
subsidy cuts and a new value-added tax, helped Egypt secure a
$12 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund
in November. That is also expected to attract more inflows from
foreign investors.
"Getting to $10 billion will happen gradually and with
reassurance that the measures of the economic reform programme
are happening gradually and in a sound manner," El Garhy said.
"The more people see that we are achieving good results in
our reform programme, the more they will be interested in
investing so it is possible, within a year, to reach those
levels (of $10-11 billion)."
Egypt will begin roadshowing a $2-2.5 billion Eurobond issue
on Monday and El Garhy said orders had already started coming
in. The roadshow will start in the United Arab Emirates,
followed by the United States and United Kingdom and is expected
to end by Jan. 24 or 25, he said.
"We have received some indication that refer to acceptable
figures (for the yields)," he said, adding that a small portion
of the bond sale may have a 30-year tenor.
Garhi said that Egypt is working to control its budget
deficit but had revised its forecast for the 2016/17 deficit to
10.1 percent by the end of 2016/17 from the initial 9.8 percent
that was announced with the budget last year.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif,; Writing by Lin Noueihed and Asma
Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)