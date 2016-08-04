BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy expects parliament to pass a long-awaited law to introduce Value Added Tax (VAT) by the end of August or early September.
Egypt, which is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $12 billion loan programme, has been working to introduce VAT for years. A VAT law is currently being scrutinised by parliament, where many have raised concerns that it will add to Egypt's double-digit inflation levels. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.