CAIRO, March 2 Egyptian foodmaker Edita will seek to raise 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($262 million) in an initial offering on the Cairo bourse, market sources said on Monday.

The sources said trading was expected to begin at the beginning of April.

The company said on Monday it would put 30 percent of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian stock market in a secondary public offering, as part of a combined offering that includes global depository receipts (GDRs) to be listed in London. ($1=7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)