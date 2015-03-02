UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO, March 2 Egyptian foodmaker Edita will seek to raise 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($262 million) in an initial offering on the Cairo bourse, market sources said on Monday.
The sources said trading was expected to begin at the beginning of April.
The company said on Monday it would put 30 percent of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian stock market in a secondary public offering, as part of a combined offering that includes global depository receipts (GDRs) to be listed in London. ($1=7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.