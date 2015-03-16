CAIRO, March 16 Egyptian foodmaker Edita
has set an indicative price of between 16.80 and 18.50
Egyptian pounds per share for a secondary public offering, it
said on Monday.
The company said earlier this month that major shareholders
would put 30 percent of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian
stock market. Its statement said the final price
could be revised up or down.
It plans an institutional offering of ordinary shares on the
Egyptian bourse and for global depository receipts (GDRs) to be
listed in London. Each GDR will represent five ordinary shares.
There would also be a separate domestic offering of ordinary
shares, the company has said.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Edita was
seeking to raise 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($262 million) from
its offer on the Cairo bourse, and that trading was expected to
begin in April.
A flurry of mergers and rights issues have boosted activity
on the Cairo exchange, which had struggled to win investor
confidence during four years of political and economic turmoil
since the Arab Spring uprising.
Egypt's government last year launched long-delayed reforms
aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up growth
while cutting a ballooning budget deficit. This weekend it
hosted a high-profile investment summit where billions of
dollars of investment were pledged.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Ruth
Pitchford)