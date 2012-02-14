CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt's stock exchange said it had suspended trading in EFG-Hermes shares on Tuesday, saying that it was seeking more details about the firm's Chief Executive Yasser El Mallawany who faces a travel ban.

Airport authorities prevented Mallawany from traveling to the United Arab Emirates last week when officials found his name on a list of people banned from leaving. The company said Mallawany was still carrying out his duties and that no charges of any form had been levelled against him. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Yasmine Saleh)