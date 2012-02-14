(Adds trading resumes)
CAIRO Feb 14 Egypt's stock exchange
briefly suspended trade in EFG-Hermes shares on
Tuesday but resumed dealing after the investment bank issued
details about its Chief Executive Yasser El Mallawany, who faces
a travel ban.
The shares were trading down 1.6 percent by 1045 GMT,
compared to a 1 percent drop in benchmark index.
Airport authorities prevented Mallawany from travelling to
the United Arab Emirates last week when officials found his name
on a list of people banned from leaving.
The company had last week said Mallawany was carrying out
his duties and that no charges of any form had been levelled
against him. It issued a fresh statement on Tuesday.
"EFG Hermes Holding confirms that the company is not under
any kind of investigation and is carrying out its business as
usual in Egypt and the region," it said, adding Mallawany was
performing his duties and no charges had been levelled.
Following the fall from power of President Hosni Mubarak
last year the public prosecutor banned some officials and
businessmen from travelling, pending investigations into
corruption allegations.
Mubarak, his two sons and some former officials and
ministers are currently on trial on corruption and other
charges.
EFG-Hermes has come under the spotlight since last year for
its association with Mubarak's younger son Gamal, who owns 18
percent of the investment bank's subsidiary EFG-Hermes Private
Equity.
EFG-Hermes has said the subsidiary generates no more than 7
percent of EFG Hermes Holding's total revenue and that it does
not manage any funds or portfolios for Mubarak or his family and
did not receive any special privileges from his government.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)