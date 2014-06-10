By Ehab Farouk
| CAIRO, June 10
CAIRO, June 10 The $257 million bid by
billionaire Naguib Sawiris's New Egypt Fund and Beltone
Financial for a 20 percent stake in investment Bank
EFG Hermes does not currently meet regulatory
requirements, Egypt's financial watchdog said.
"The optional buy offer that was presented to us from
Egypt's Beltone and Holland's New Egypt is incomplete," Sherif
Samy, the chairman of Egypt's Financial Supervisory Authority
(EFSA), told Reuters by telephone late on Monday.
"We will request from them tomorrow morning to meet the
requirements relating to the buy offer of a 20 percent stake in
the shares of EFG Hermes for the price of 16 Egyptian pounds
($2.24) per share," he added, without giving details.
The potential deal, announced last week, marks a revival of
interest in Egyptian equities after more than three years of
stagnation following the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Sawiris is one of Egypt's highest-profile businessmen and
his family own the Orascom group of companies, while EFG Hermes
is one of the biggest investment banks in the Middle East.
Beltone's board agreed on Monday to a five-to-one share
split to boost trading of its shares and increase its investor
base after the stock shot up following the news of the offer.
Beltone's shares were up almost 10 percent at the close on
Monday to trade at 30.11 Egyptian pounds.
EFSA said last week that an offer had been submitted to buy
20 percent of EFG Hermes's shares. It said the New Egypt
Investment Fund would buy 17.82 percent, while Beltone planned
to acquire 1.09 percent and Beltone Capital Holding would
acquire another 1.09 percent.
The government of Dubai owned 11 percent of EFG Hermes as of
the end of March, making it the biggest shareholder, according
to Thomson Reuters data. EFG has about 67 percent of its shares
free floating, or readily tradable.
EFG Hermes in 2012 agreed a deal with Qatar's QInvest to
spin off part of its assets to create an investment bank with
operations spanning the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. QInvest
would have pumped in $250 million for a 60 percent stake.
But the deal fell through last year after failing to win
regulatory approval in Egypt. EFG Hermes, whose operations span
the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman,
Kuwait and Lebanon as well as its home market, said it would
instead cut costs and sell off non-core assets.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Mark Potter)