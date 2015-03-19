Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
March 19 EFG Hermes Holdings Sae
* Posts 2014 net profit of 706.99 million Egyptian pounds ($92.66 million) versus net loss of 334.98 million pounds in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan