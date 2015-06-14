(Recasts with comments from CEO)
By Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, June 14 The chief executive officer of
Egypt's EFG-Hermes, one of the Middle East's largest
investment banks, said on Sunday the firm was well capitalised
for future growth plans, as it launched a wholly-owned
subsidiary in leasing services.
Karim Awad also told Reuters that sub-Saharan Africa,
particularly eastern Africa, was of interest to the firm.
"We are studying the opportunities that we have over there
and we will tackle it once we're ready ... (opportunities)
primarily in corporate advisory and private equity," Awad said.
"We believe the company is well capitalised today for our
growth plans. We have a lot of strong growth plans for the
future whether here in Egypt or in other markets outside, we
believe we're well capitalised in order to take advantage of
those opportunities," Awad told Reuters in an interview.
He made the comments after launching EFG-Hermes Leasing,
which aims to provide leasing services to large corporates and
small and medium enterprises across Egypt.
That subsidiary has already signed two leasing facilities
with Lebanon's Bank Audi and Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the subsidiary's executive chairman said. He
added the subsidiary would have a portfolio size of 900 million
Egyptian pounds ($118 million).
EFG-Hermes says nearly a third of its $3 billion of assets
under management is in Saudi Arabia.
Awad praised the decision to open Saudi Arabia's bourse to
direct foreign investment.
"The step to open up the market was the right step given the
size of the market relative to other markets that are already on
the foreign investors' screen," said Awad.
The firm posted a first-quarter net profit of 181.55 million
Egyptian pounds, up from 161.04 million pounds in the same
period last year.
"We remain very optimistic about the remainder of the year
given our pipeline of transactions whether it is on investment
banking or asset management or private equity as well as our
brokerage market shares," Awad told Reuters.
EFG advised Egyptian foodmaker Edita's public
tranche of a secondary share issue on the Cairo bourse earlier
this year, and is advising Emaar Misr's Egypt bourse listing.
"The UAE is going to also be a market where we're going to
be bringing companies public hopefully in the fourth quarter and
beginning of next year."
Egypt froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains in
May, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda
that investors had criticised.
Asked what he thought about the decision to delay the
capital gains tax for two years, Awad said:
"I think it was a move that was important for a lot of the
retail and local institutional investors. At the end of the day
what we wish to see the stock market see during the coming
period is a lot more inflows from foreign institutions as well."
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)