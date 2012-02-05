CAIRO Feb 5 Egyptian airport authorities
on Sunday prevented the chief executive of Egypt's investment
bank EFG-Hermes from traveling to the Emirates when it
was discovered that his name was among a list of Egyptian
officials banned from leaving the state, airport sources said.
"Yasser el Mallawany was indeed prevented from traveling
outside Egypt according to a decision taken by the general
prosecutor," General Magdy El-Seman, manager of the passports'
department at Cairo International Airport told Reuters. Another
airport source who asked not to be named, said Mallawany was
traveling to the Emirates.
Mallawany could not be immediately reached to comment.
Following the fall of President Hosni Mubarak last year by a
popular uprising, the Egyptian public prosecutor banned some of
Mubarak's officials and businessmen from traveling, pending
investigations into corruption allegations. Mubarak, his two
sons and some of his former officials and ministers are
currently on trial on corruption charges.
EFG has come under the spotlight since last year for its
association with Mubarak's younger son Gamal, who owns 18
percent of the investment bank's subsidiary EFG-Hermes Private
Equity. The subsidiary generates no more than 7 percent of EFG
Hermes Holding's total revenue, EFG has said it does not manage
any funds or portfolios for Mubarak or his family and did not
receive any special privileges from the Egyptian government.
