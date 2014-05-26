(Adds interior ministry denial)
CAIRO May 26 Egypt's Interior Ministry denied
an earlier report on state TV of a homemade bomb exploding
outside a polling station in the city of El-Mahalla El-Kubra on
Monday, on the first day of voting in presidential elections.
In a post on the ministry's Facebook page, it wrote that the
explosion-like sound had in fact been a car backfiring.
Egypt has faced a surge in violence after the army ousted
the country's first democratically elected president Mohamed
Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule and
announced a roadmap that would see presidential and
parliamentary elections this year.
