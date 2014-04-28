* Population growing at alarming pace
CAIRO, April 28 When an explosion in one of
Cairo's calmer residential areas reduced a five-story building
to rubble, residents feared it was the work of suicide bombers.
Actually, authorities were dynamiting unlicensed buildings,
even though millions of Egyptians are desperate for housing - a
sensitive issue that the country's new president will face.
After Egyptians vote next month, many will want their new
leader - expected to be former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi -
to tackle the housing crunch as the population explodes.
Sisi is seen as a decisive figure by supporters. But the man
who toppled Egypt's first freely elected president last year has
not outlined how he plans to ease the country's social ills,
with the housing crisis one of the most challenging.
Many frustrated Egyptians have taken matters into their own
hands since the 2011 army-backed uprising which toppled Hosni
Mubarak raised false hopes of greater social justice.
They started constructing multi-storey buildings without
seeking the required permits or adhering to safety standards
that may raise the cost of construction.
Some invested their savings in the rows of unfinished
red-brick buildings seen around Cairo's ring road, concluding
they would get away with living in illegal flats in the chaos of
post-Mubarak Egypt.
But as the government tries to impose order by tearing down
those buildings, many Egyptians will find themselves
empty-handed, raising the prospect of further unrest in a nation
where street protests have removed two presidents in three
years.
"All these people will not remain quiet, they stand up
against the regime and the ruler," said Adel Soliman, head of
the Strategic Dialogue Forum think-tank. "This is one of the
biggest problems that will face the government."
Three years of instability has already hammered the economy
and frightened away foreign investors. Those conditions fuelled
the illegal housing boom as shady contractors exploited the
mayhem and rising demand for affordable homes.
Officials say at least 450,000 of these buildings were
constructed without permits in the past three years.
SHATTERED DREAMS
Now a large number will be torn down, dashing the hopes of
people like Safaa Abdelsattar, holding her one-year-old daughter
and pacing around her unfinished flat. Nearby, workers were
tearing down a building, a reminder of her fate.
Times were good when Abdelsattar moved into an illegally
built apartment complex in the Maadi district a year ago. Her
salesman husband invested life savings of 125,000 Egyptian
pounds. They could only afford to furnish one room.
"This was our dream house. Now people want to come and
demolish our dreams. Where will I go with my children?"
Abdelsattar asked, her voice trembling as panic sets in.
She, along with other residents, accuse corrupt officials of
forging the deeds to the land.
The illegal housing boom was fuelled mostly by businessmen
or property developers who were well aware of rising demand and
wanted to make a quick buck under lax government supervision.
They constructed buildings in a rush, bypassing regulations
and sometimes relying on forged documents to sell apartments at
bargain prices, said Ahmad, a real estate broker, and two
contractors who worked on such buildings.
Now the fate of these buildings is in limbo as officials
hunt for illegal or unsafe ones to demolish.
"After the revolution many people started to build on land
that is not theirs ... The housing crisis has made people
desperate to buy property as soon as it is available," said
Ahmad, an agent who helps people find homes in Cairo.
"This is a real problem. People put their life savings in
these housing units and then overnight they will find out that
these apartments do not belong to them."
POPULATION EXPLOSION
Egypt's next leader faces a dilemma. Destroying illegal
buildings could trigger a backlash in a country whose population
has grown by one million people in less than six months. Doing
nothing could encourage Egyptians to keep building illegally.
Sisi is not as popular as he was when he ousted President
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last July and Egyptians
will expect him to take on a host of challenges - from an
Islamist insurgency to a struggling economy.
The housing issue is especially delicate. It is one of the
starkest reminders of the gap between rich and poor, which
helped trigger the 2011 revolt.
Poverty in Egypt is among the highest in the world, with one
in four Egyptians living on less than $1.65 a day.
While the elite live in gated communities with blossoming
gardens and artificial lakes or in luxury flats overlooking the
Nile, the poor set up homes anywhere they can. Many have no
clean water or sanitation. About half a million people live in a
sprawling Cairo cemetery.
"Poverty has driven them to that and the idleness of
previous governments over the past 40-50 years has resulted in
this. This problem has been accumulating over decades," said
Khaled Gabarty, executive director of the government's Informal
Settlement Development Facility.
Egyptian officials say the country will need to provide
500,000 units a year, a target that seems far-fetched for a
nation where plans to build affordable units have repeatedly
fallen short of expectations.
"I don't think any government in the world can catch up with
such a big number," Ayman Sami, head of Jones Lang La-Salle's
Egypt office.
Sisi is seen by supporters as a someone who will deliver
justice and help the poor. Critics accuse him of allowing
Mubarak-era officials and businessmen to dominate Egypt once
again at the expense of the poor.
To Um Mohamed, who faces eviction soon, little has changed
since Mubarak fell.
"We thought that after the revolution the situation would
improve. We had no idea that the thieves would return," she
said. "They cheated us. We had hope that this country would
improve but that did not happen at all."
The government has announced plans to build one million
houses for low income individuals in a project worth $280
billion Egyptian pounds, one of the biggest in the region, with
the help of the United Arab Emirate's Arabtec Holding.
But many poor Egyptians remain sceptical.
"Those are not for us, it is not for our level. This is for
the soldiers and officers and their people," said Hind Gomaa,
who lives in a building due to be torn down.
