By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Dec 14 Rival Islamist groups sought
more gains in the second round of Egypt's parliamentary election
on Wednesday, with liberals also fighting for a voice in an
army-led transition that began with the overthrow of Hosni
Mubarak.
Egypt's first free election in six decades is unfolding in
three stages until January. Even then, the generals who stepped
in when an uprising toppled Mubarak in February will not hand
power to civilians until after a presidential vote in mid-2012.
"This is the first time our vote counts," said Fatma Sayed,
a government employee voting in Suez, recalling the rigged polls
of the 30-year Mubarak era. "We want to retain our rights."
The pragmatic Muslim Brotherhood, its hardline Salafi rivals
and a moderate faction won about two thirds of party-list votes
in the first round. But the Brotherhood has signalled it wants a
broad coalition, not a narrow Islamist front, in an assembly
whose main task is to choose a body to draft a new constitution.
The second-round turnout seemed high and polling stations
were kept open for an extra two hours until 9 p.m. (1900 GMT)
As in the first round, voting was largely peaceful, but a
gunfight between supporters of rival candidates closed a polling
station on Cairo's outskirts, a security source said. No one
was killed. Seven people were detained.
Army General Hamdi Badeen said the army would confront
attempts by any party or candidate to violate election rules
that include a ban on campaigning near voting stations.
"There will be legal procedures against anyone who tries to
campaign outside polling stations by giving out pamphlets or
setting up computer points outside," he said.
Some Islamist parties exploited lax supervision in some
areas during the first-round vote, setting up information points
at entrances to polling stations and offering to guide confused
voters to the right ballot box.
Official results are not expected until Saturday or Sunday
as results are collated from outlying areas. But, as in the
first round, parties are likely to indicate their performance
sooner because they have representatives watching the counting.
The military will still appoint the government, but the next
parliament will have legislative powers. It will also pick a
100-strong assembly to write a constitution that will define
Egypt's political framework after decades of autocratic rule.
The constitution is already the focus of a tussle between
Egypt's newly assertive political class and the ruling generals,
and may also prompt jockeying between Islamists and liberals.
The army-backed cabinet sparked violent protests that killed
42 people last month after it sought to insert articles to
shield the military from any future civilian oversight.
That fuelled suspicions that the army wants to cling to
power even after the presidential poll now expected in June.
IRREGULARITIES
The committee supervising the poll noted irregularities in
the first round but said they were not serious enough to
undermine the result and would be addressed in future rounds.
A party list led by the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and
Justice Party (FJP) came top in the first round, with strict
Salafi Islamists surprise runners-up. Liberals were pushed into
third place and are trying to close ranks for a fightback.
"I think the major trend will continue (in the second round)
with some minor changes. The FJP will be first, but I think the
percentage will be reduced relative to the first round," said
Hassan Abou Taleb, political analyst at the Al Ahram Centre for
Political and Strategic Studies.
He said some voters, concerned by the rise of Islamists who
they fear could introduce religious strictures on society, might
boost the liberal vote.
The Egyptian Bloc alliance, which includes liberal parties
founded just months ago in the wake of Mubarak's downfall, and
the decades-old liberal Wafd party together secured about 20
percent of the votes for party lists in the first round.
Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie has sought to
reassure voters, saying his group wants to work in a broad
coalition and does not want a showdown with the army.
Some analysts say the Brotherhood might prefer to find
non-Islamist allies in parliament, rather than lining up with
the main Salafi al-Nour Party, in a bid to build a position in
mainstream politics and avoid alienating chunks of society.
Under Egypt's new electoral system, two thirds of
parliament's 498 elected seats go to party lists and the rest go
to individuals. The race is split into three phases, and each
phase has a run-off vote for the individual seats.
Voting for each stage is held on two days. This time voting
is on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Cairo not covered last
time round, Ismailiya and Suez to the east of the capital, Aswan
and Sohag to the south, and Nile Delta regions in the north.
