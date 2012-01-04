* Muslim Brotherhood says it will involve political rivals
* Ballots to be cast on second day of phase three of vote
* U.S. State Department criticises Egypt's "Mubarak
hold-overs"
By Tom Perry
CAIRO, Jan 4 The Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood said it would not use its success in Egypt's
parliamentary election to impose its will on the drafting of a
new constitution and would work with all rival political groups
on the blueprint.
Egyptians go to the polls for a second day on Wednesday in
the final stage of the election for the lower house of
parliament, the first free legislative vote since military
officers overthrew the monarchy in 1952.
The Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) has
led after two of the three rounds of voting so far, and the rise
of Islamist parties in the poll has prompted Western concern for
the future of Egypt's close ties to Washington and peace with
Israel.
Founded in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood is Egypt's best
organised political force, emerging stronger than others from
three decades of autocratic rule under Hosni Mubarak, who was
toppled by mass protests last year. The new parliament will pick
a 100-person assembly to write a new constitution.
"The party's winning of the majority in the new parliament
does not mean going it alone in writing the constitution without
consideration for the rights of other Egyptians, or ignoring the
political forces which did not get a majority or failed in the
parliamentary elections," said FJP head Mohamed Mursi.
"All political forces and intellectuals in Egypt, regardless
of their political and religious allegiances, will take part in
writing the constitution," said Mursi, whose comments were
published on the Muslim Brotherhood's website on Tuesday.
The more hardline Islamist al-Nour Party has come second in
the voting so far. It is a Salafi group promoting a strict
interpretation of Islamic law and its success has raised the
prospect of a chamber dominated by Islamists.
Some analysts believe, however, that the Muslim Brotherhood
could seek to build a coalition with secular groups.
That could ease concerns at home and in the West about the
rise of the Islamists in a country whose economy is propped up
by tourism.
The staggered lower house election concludes with a run-off
vote on Jan. 10 and 11, with final results expected on Jan. 13.
Voting for the upper house will be held in January and February.
"MUBARAK HOLD-OVERS"
The election will produce the first Egyptian parliament with
popular legitimacy in decades, raising the possibility of
friction with the military council which has governed since
Mubarak stepped down in February.
The military council has been the focus of street protests
held by activists who accuse it of seeking to hold on to power
and privilege. Saying they do not want to govern, the generals
are due to hand power to an elected president by mid-year.
Some still doubt their intentions. In an echo of the Mubarak
years, four activists were detained on Tuesday for putting up
posters critical of the military council, activists and a source
in the public prosecutor's office said.
They were detained while hanging posters comparing images of
soldiers after the 1973 war with Israel with pictures of troops
beating women in Cairo during protests last month, said Amr Ezz,
an organiser of the April 6 movement to which the four belonged.
Gamal Eid, a human rights lawyer, said the arrests were part
of a trend including raids last week against 17 pro-democracy
and human rights groups.
The United States criticised the authorities over the raids,
part of what Cairo said was an investigation into foreign
funding. The United States said Egypt had failed to resolve the
stand-off over the U.S.-backed non-governmental organisations.
"We had been assured by leaders within the Egyptian
government that this issue would be resolved ... it is frankly
unacceptable to us that that situation has not been returned to
normal," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
Nuland said it appeared Egypt's crackdown on pro-democracy
NGOs was driven by "Mubarak hold-overs who don't understand how
these organisations operate in a democratic society".
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it was still
discussing with Egyptian authorities the timing of an IMF
mission visit, adding that economic measures the government had
published in June represented possible benchmarks for funding.
Egypt, whose economy was battered by the uprising that
unseated Mubarak, turned down a $3 billion IMF facility in June,
saying it did not need the funds. The ruling generals have also
been reluctant to take on debt without a popular mandate.
But ministers have suggested Egypt might be prepared to
return to the negotiating table, as economists say the country
risks a full-blown currency and budget crisis unless it can
secure up to $15 billion of funding from abroad.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Awad and Tamim Elyan; Writing by
Tom Perry; Editing by Ralph Gowling)