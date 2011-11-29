* Online activists network with monitoring groups
* Newspapers give voters space to upload videos and reports
* Initiatives help to enlist volunteers, spread awareness
By Dina Zayed
CAIRO, Nov 29 Standing in long queues as
Egyptians wait to cast their vote, many are tweeting, filming,
and relaying their every observation, bringing a new dimension
to election monitoring in the Arab world's most populous nation.
Egypt's first parliamentary vote since Hosni Mubarak was
ousted began on Monday and the first round of voting is being
held over two days watched by judges, international monitors and
local observers.
Using twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to offer live
broadcasts of everything they come across, voters -- many of
whom are heading to the polls for the first time -- are also
providing detailed descriptions of their experiences.
"In the past I used to go down myself to monitor the
elections, now everyone in the country is doing it. Isn't this
something to be happy about?," Bothaina Kamel, Egypt's first
female presidential candidate and activist, said on twitter.
Many activists are networking with official monitoring
groups, distributing numbers for rights groups and some have
even set up a twitter hashtag "sharek" or participate.
"Voters, be ready with your mobile phone cameras to capture
any violations," voter Mourad Ghareeb wrote on twitter.
Keeping with the trend, widely-read newspapers like Masry al
Youm and Shorouk have launched online portals to exclusively
cover the elections and offer their readers a chance to upload
videos and written reports of violations they see.
They report violations ranging from polls not opening on
time to unstamped ballots to parties illegally campaigning
outside polling stations.
Their grievances are taken up by the judicial election
commission responsible for the vote or other rights groups
networking with local observers.
The participation has in turn helped the media keep closer
accounts of a range of election violations across the country.
But the Internet isn't just the space for voters. Parties
from the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party to the
liberal Kutla alliance are using the Internet to campaign and to
also monitor how the vote is proceeding.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Google launched an election landing page as a hub
for election information, aggregating news and videos from
various sources, produced both by parties and voters.
It also started a YouTube channel "Sayyed Qararak" or "Have
your Say" to give Egyptian politicians the space to discuss the
election. That includes some 400 videos with answers from
candidates on some of the most important election issues.
Weeks before the elections, activists were making great use
of the Internet to spread awareness on the vote.
Dozens of videos on YouTube sprung up every hour to provide
some tips and guidance on how the election will work over a
staggered three-phase vote.
Online initiatives offered questionnaires for voters to help
them identify which parties they are ideologically aligned with.
"Be bold and protect your voice like us. The dream starts
from here," one online initiative said. "Your voice matters."
Groups uploaded articles and pamphlets that highlighted
party platforms and used songs, cartoons, and endorsements from
public figures to encourage people to vote. They enlisted
volunteers and distributed mobile numbers for rights groups.
The online technology contrasts with some of the most basic
methods of campaigning at polling stations, where picture
symbols used to identify candidates among a population with high
illiteracy rates can be more important.
Chairs, trains, whales, washing machines, rifles, cycles,
military tanks and motorcycles are just some of the images.
But in the vote, which has brought what initial indicators
show could be an unprecedented turnout, Egyptians are determined
to take a part in shielding their voices from manipulation.
"My voice matters and I am not afraid to report any
violations I see around me. Those days are over," one Susan
Fathy, a 53-year-old housewife in Cairo said.
"I don't need to use the Internet to tell the world when
something wrong is happening. I can shout right here if I want."
(Editing by Peter Millership)