* Old habits die hard despite 2011 uprising
* Mubarak-era businessmen make a comeback
* Patronage politics is only option
By Mahmoud Mourad and Maggie Fick
SADAT CITY, Egypt, Feb 26 How much is a vote
worth? In Egypt's Sadat City - a sprawling, industrial centre
filled with the young and unemployed - it costs the same as it
did under Hosni Mubarak: blankets, sacks of fertiliser and
affordable healthcare.
Four years after Egypt's 2011 popular uprising that toppled
Mubarak and raised hopes for an end to patronage politics, many
desperate citizens will cast their vote in next month's
parliamentary poll in accordance with the same old system.
They say they have little choice. Unemployment is running at
13 percent and two-fifths of the population live on or around
the poverty line, with living conditions worsening since
Mubarak's overthrow.
A crackdown by the military-backed government on Islamists
and liberals has opened the field for businessmen who supported
Mubarak during his 30 year rule.
Dozens are being granted acquittals after graft charges are
thrown out. Once freed some are reviving the past: offering
handouts to secure votes.
The practice, while not illegal, is raising concerns among
civil and rights groups.
One example is Ahmed Ezz, a potential candidate in the race
for the one seat in Sadat City, northwest of Cairo.
He is seen by many Egyptians as one of the most powerful
symbols of crony capitalism in Mubarak's Egypt and served in two
previous parliaments.
Ezz, who declined to be interviewed, has publicly denied
allegations that he has tarnished Egyptian politics or engaged
in corruption.
He is appealing a decision by a court to bar him from
running on the grounds he has not submitted all the required
election documents. On Tuesday night, he appeared on a
television talkshow and defended his right to contest polls.
The steel tycoon who was a prominent member of the now
dissolved National Democratic Party, became rich during
Mubarak's rule. He spent the aftermath of the 2011 revolt in
jail convicted of corruption charges. Ezz was freed in August
but still faces trials on graft charges.
The high election committee has rejected his application to
contest the election in March and April, but he is appealing the
decision and his wife is running as well.
GOVERNMENT'S FAILURE
In Sadat City where he owns many factories, residents say
they support his return to office because the government is
failing them.
"I strongly support him... he is providing us with services,"
said Sherif Abdel-Hameed, a merchant in a crowded produce
market. "As long as the state is marginalising me, he will be
more important for me than the public interest."
People like Abdelhameed say their villages suffer from
unemployment and poor healthcare, electricity shortages and poor
sanitation.
Vendors and shoppers in the market told Reuters they had
received gifts such as blankets and fertilizer from Ezz's
charity.
At a private hospital nearby, the foundation is subsidising
health care, picking up half the bill for patients.
More than 1,100 patients have so far benefited, Amir Saad, a
hospital administrator at Harmel Memorial Hospital, said. But
those who benefit must live in Ezz's electoral district and be
eligible to vote.
"I will vote for Ezz. He has been providing us with services
for many years," said Sabri El-Garhi, whose daughter was being
treated for kidney gallstones at half the cost.
Hany Shafiq, the head of the hospital, insisted that medical
care trumped politics in desperate circumstances.
"If the devil came to me saying he wanted to help patients,
I would deal with him."
Sherif Afifi, a ceramics factory owner and contender for the
same seat, presents himself as an alternative to traditional
politics. He too is a businessman with no political track
record.
"During his two terms, Ezz provided temporary and individual
services, but there was no development on the ground," Afifi
told Reuters in his campaign headquarters in a villa that stood
out amid the dreary landscape of apartment blocks in the town.
Afifi has pledged to focus on infrastructure and sustainable
development but he faces accusations from residents of utilising
Ezz's methods.
He does not deny donating ceramics to support the building
of places of worship and schools, but says he's been doing this
for years out of a sense of community, long before he considered
running for office.
"The vast majority of the contenders are depending on the
same measures as the former NDP ... the problem is in the
election system which makes services and money the most
effective indicators in the election process," said Waheed
Abdelmajeed, a political science professor.
Back in the market, a young woman selling strawberries
insults a crowd of men praising Ezz.
"There was a revolution and people died and now he's back,
to do what?" said Heba, referring to hundreds of people who were
killed in protests or violence during the 18-day uprising
against Mubarak.
Others agree.
"Ezz does nothing except for the inner circle around him,"
said Ali Abbas, a 26-year-old unemployed university graduate.
