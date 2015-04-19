CAIRO, April 19 Emaar Misr, the
Egyptian arm of Dubai developer Emaar Properties, on
Sunday reported a big jump in first-quarter profits, supported
by strong revenue growth.
The subsidiary of Dubai's largest real estate developer said
profits reached 172.7 million Egyptian pounds ($22.65 million)
in the first three months of the year, up from 30.7 million
pounds a year earlier.
The company's revenues rose 110 percent in the same period
to 751.5 million pounds from 357.7 million.
Emaar Misr, a big foreign investor in Egypt's real estate
industry, filed a formal request in February to list shares on
the Cairo stock market.
The listing is expected to take place in the second quarter
and be worth more than 2 billion Egyptian pounds, making it the
largest flotation on the Cairo exchange since 2007.
The Emaar Misr listing in Cairo highlights the growing links
between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has been
providing financial, energy and political support to the country
since the army toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim
Brotherhood after mass protests against his rule in 2013.
The Egyptian subsidiary has a portfolio of investments in
Egypt worth around 53 billion pounds, according to its website.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehad Farouk, Writing by Stephen Kalin. Editing by
Jane Merriman)