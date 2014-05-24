* Gulf Arab cash, fuel lifeline has eased Egypt's financial
crunch
* UAE, Gulf allies backed army overthrow of Mursi
* Former army chief Sisi poised to win presidential vote
CAIRO, May 24 The United Arab Emirates will
continue its political and economic support for Egypt after a
presidential election next week that is expected to be won by
former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt's state news
agency reported on Saturday.
Wealthy oil-producing Gulf Arab states including the UAE
showered billions of dollars in cash and petroleum products on
Egypt after Sisi ousted the democratically elected President
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last July.
More such aid will be vital for any new president as he
tries to rescue the economy battered by three years of political
turmoil since the fall of Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
Sisi has said that, if he won the election, he would rely on
foreign investment and continued Gulf aid to finance
mega-projects that he has only vaguely outlined during his
campaign.
The UAE official in charge of aid to Egypt, State Minister
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, said the UAE regarded the May 26-27 vote
a "a new starting point".
"We will continue to provide political and economic
support," Jaber said in comments published by Egyptian state
news agency MENA.
Egypt's struggling economy has yet to recover from the
popular uprising that ousted Mubarak in 2011. Intermittent
violence and political instability over the past three years
have scared off foreign tourists and investors.
Sluggish growth has failed to alleviate rampant unemployment
and the government is under pressure to cut energy and food
subsidies in order to ease a ballooning deficit that reached
around 14 percent of GDP last fiscal year.
The UAE has welcomed Sisi's rise and the army's crackdown on
the Muslim Brotherhood, which it says poses a security threat
and has banned on its own turf.
Compared to other major donors Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the
UAE has taken a more hands-on approach to its support to Cairo.
Over the past year, Jaber has helped to coordinate Emirati
projects in Egypt including the construction of wheat silos,
clinics, schools, and housing units.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)