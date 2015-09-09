CAIRO, Sept 9 Egypt paid foreign oil companies $600 million in arrears in August and still owes them $2.9 billion, the petroleum minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sherif Ismail also said Egypt aims to lower the amount of arrears it owes foreign oil companies to $2.5 billion by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Louise Ireland)